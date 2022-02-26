Royal Bank of Canada Sells 147,642 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

