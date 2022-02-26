Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of CCU stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $21.82.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (Get Rating)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.