Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of CCU stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $21.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 539,438 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,868,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,620,000 after buying an additional 314,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,158.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 193,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 132,615 shares during the last quarter.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.