Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

ZETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.