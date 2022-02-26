Medifast (NYSE:MED) PT Lowered to $341.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $349.00 to $341.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

MED stock opened at $178.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 12-month low of $166.27 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.90.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

