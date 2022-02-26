Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,100

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($69.36) to GBX 4,850 ($65.96) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.

NYSE RIO opened at $77.96 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

