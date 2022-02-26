Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,100

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($69.36) to GBX 4,850 ($65.96) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.
NYSE RIO opened at $77.96 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
