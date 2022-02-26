Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.03.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 118,039 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

