Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 118,249 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,249 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 508,786 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 135.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter.

FALN opened at $28.08 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

