Morgan Stanley Has $37.51 Million Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 913,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $37,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDIT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of EDIT opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

