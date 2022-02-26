Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $37,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 242,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 423,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 542,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 338,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PREF opened at $19.10 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

