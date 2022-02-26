Morgan Stanley Sells 145,810 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Denbury were worth $38,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

DEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Shares of DEN opened at $70.77 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

