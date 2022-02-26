Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,605 Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,917,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 82,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $87.96 on Friday. Duolingo Inc has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.