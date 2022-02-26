Invesco Ltd. Has $21.05 Million Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 482.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 169,889 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $821,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC opened at $64.68 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

