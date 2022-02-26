Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,788 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after buying an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after purchasing an additional 69,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 98.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 201,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HWC stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

