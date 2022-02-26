PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,108,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,572 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2,386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.36 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

