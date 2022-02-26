Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,742,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,651,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $20,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,588,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,608,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.