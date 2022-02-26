BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,596.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,596 ($21.71) and last traded at GBX 1,600 ($21.76), with a volume of 24012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,670 ($22.71).

The firm has a market cap of £811.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,935.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,022.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Little bought 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,017 ($27.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,903.47 ($13,468.61). Also, insider Ronald Gould bought 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,891 ($25.72) per share, for a total transaction of £29,197.04 ($39,707.66).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.