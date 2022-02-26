Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $126.35

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.35 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 127.25 ($1.73), with a volume of 480597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.78).

QLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.20) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.38) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.33).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($38,079.70).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

