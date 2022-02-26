North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3,770.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,770 ($51.27) and last traded at GBX 3,800 ($51.68), with a volume of 8410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,050 ($55.08).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,465.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,717.03. The company has a market cap of £542.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1.71.
About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS)
Read More
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.