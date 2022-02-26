North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3,770.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,770 ($51.27) and last traded at GBX 3,800 ($51.68), with a volume of 8410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,050 ($55.08).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,465.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,717.03. The company has a market cap of £542.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1.71.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

