Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 52-Week High at $413.10

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $413.10 and last traded at $394.57, with a volume of 6041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,065. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

