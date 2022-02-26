Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.35

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 62232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

