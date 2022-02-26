Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 103,629 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,629 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGTI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $17.54 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $330,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $180,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,005.

Agiliti Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.