Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Sells 6,557 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SQSP stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $5,698,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

