Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO Sells $154,248.43 in Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $154,248.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, E Randall Chestnut sold 13,300 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $92,169.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, E Randall Chestnut sold 2,021 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $14,167.21.

On Monday, February 14th, E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24.

On Thursday, February 10th, E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $124,956.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

