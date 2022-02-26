Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,770.83 ($24.08).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMIN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.78) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

SMIN opened at GBX 1,528.50 ($20.79) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,563.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,487.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.50) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($17,007.63).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

