Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Director Sells 22,406 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$202,326.18.

NG opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.62 and a 1 year high of C$12.58.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1001115 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

