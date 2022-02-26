FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIGS. KeyCorp cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

FIGS opened at $16.49 on Friday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

