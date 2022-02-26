Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $21,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. FMR LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $16,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SJW Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.45.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

