Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,399 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,399 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,703 shares of company stock worth $21,575,845.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

