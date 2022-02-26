BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stake Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 118,825 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $17.06 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.