Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 821,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Shares of CEIX opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About CONSOL Energy (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.