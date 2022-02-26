Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $22,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $113.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

