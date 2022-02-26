California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 452,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 18.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 152,687 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELY opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

