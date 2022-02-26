StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

