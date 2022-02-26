Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of RMCF opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.36.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,472.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.