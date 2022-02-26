Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,472.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

