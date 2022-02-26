Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Points International has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 1.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International comprises 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

