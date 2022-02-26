Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OVLY opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

