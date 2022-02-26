Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CFO Arthur Ajemyan Sells 4,540 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $131.13 and a 12-month high of $183.57. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

