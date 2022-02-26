Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,846 shares of company stock valued at $464,929. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 34,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

