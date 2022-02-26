Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,785 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after purchasing an additional 728,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 42.5% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,359 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $1,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

