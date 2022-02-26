Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $79.21 and last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 3203987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

