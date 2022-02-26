794 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.