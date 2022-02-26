Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,752 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 773,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,616,000 after buying an additional 666,487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,556,000 after buying an additional 585,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 321,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SRC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.