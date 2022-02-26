Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

