Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,677 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,038,000 after buying an additional 283,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,008,000 after buying an additional 304,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

