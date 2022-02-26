Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $86,000 Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8,380.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 20.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

Shares of TREX opened at $90.37 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.03.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.