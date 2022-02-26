NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $30.00. The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 1460235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

