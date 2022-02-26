Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 282 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $328.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,362 shares of company stock worth $6,084,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.83.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

