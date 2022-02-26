California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Simmons First National by 107,217.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

