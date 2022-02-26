Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,071 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

