ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stake Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $11,353,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $973,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 12.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 21.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

